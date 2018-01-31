

Mental health is top of mind across the country today, as millions of people take part in Bell Let’s Talk Day.

The annual initiative raises money for mental health programs across Canada, with Bell Canada donating five cents for every interaction involving the #BellLetsTalk hashtag on Twitter and Facebook, as well as for every text, mobile and long distance call on its network.

In 2017, Bell Let’s Talk Day raised $6,585,250.50 for mental health initiatives through a record 131,705,010 messages.

According to the Bell Let’s Talk website, the initiative had registered close to 100 million interactions by Wednesday evening. The hashtag was also the top trending hashtag on Twitter.

Millions of Canadians have used the hashtag, including a number of high-profile figures.

