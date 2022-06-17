Candlelight memorial to be held tonight in Lindsay, Ont. for deceased boy, Draven Graham
Draven Graham, seen in this photo, is missing, police say. He was last seen on Queen Street in Lindsay, Ont. at 3 p.m. Sunday. (Kawartha Lakes Police)
Published Friday, June 17, 2022 2:24PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 17, 2022 2:30PM EDT
People will be gathering at a waterfront park in Lindsay, Ont. this evening to “shine a little light for Draven.”
Draven Graham was an 11-year-old boy with autism who went missing the afternoon of Sunday, June 12 and was found deceased roughly 24 hours later in the Scugog River.
A candlelight memorial in his honour is set to get underway at 7 p.m. at Riviera Park, near Colborne and Lindsay streets.
Organizers are asking attendees to “bring a candle and light up the night for this precious boy.” Mourners are also welcome to bring a stuffed animal, trinket, or toy.
Draven’s disappearance prompted a large-scale response, which saw police from several jurisdictions as well as volunteers searching for him on foot and boat. They also used a drone, a helicopter, and police dogs in their effort to find him.
The child’s death has renewed calls for the creation of a vulnerable persons’ alert system. So far, more than 68,000 people have signed the "Draven Alert" petition for “missing autistic and vulnerable/special needs children.”