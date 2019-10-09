

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Members of the community are expected to gather tonight for a candlelight vigil to mourn a 14-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed outside his high school in front of his mother.

On the Facebook event page for the “Candlelight Vigil Against Bullying, Jealously, Hatefulness and for Love & Peace,” organizers said all members of the public are invited to attend the memorial in remembrance of Devan Selvey and speak out against bullying.

The memorial is expected to take place in front of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“This will be a peaceful memorial and time of solidarity. Please leave any hate and negativity at home. Everyone with love in their hearts is invited and will be welcomed,” event organizers wrote on social media.

“We must come together at this time of grief as a community to show solidarity with the families in support of all our children being bullied all over Canada.”

A funeral will be held for Selvey in Stoney Creek on Saturday afternoon.

Two suspects, a 14-year-old boy and 18-year-old male have been charged with first-degree murder.

A publication ban prevents media from identifying the adult suspect, and the 14-year-old cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Three other teens were taken into custody following the stabbing, but they have been released without charge.