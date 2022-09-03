

The Canadian Press





A candlelight vigil is set to take place today to honour the six young people killed in last weekend's Barrie, Ont., car crash.

The six victims, all in their early 20s, were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, hours after police reported them missing.

The crash had not been reported to police when officers came across the scene at a large concrete pit in a rural construction site on the southwest edge of the city.

Police had identified the six missing people as Curtis King, 22; River Wells, 23; Jason O’Connor, 22; Luke West, 22; Jersey Mitchell; and Haley Marin.

Tributes have poured in over recent days, eulogizing the victims as future social workers, talented athletes, gifted students and loved sons and daughters.

The vigil is set to gather around 8 p.m. near the Spirit Catcher sculpture along the downtown Barrie waterfront.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2022.