Dozens of people holding candles and flowers walked in the west end Thursday evening to honour the 16-year-old boy killed in a stabbing at Keele Station last weekend.

The vigil began at High Park Bloor Gates and made its way to the TTC station, where Gabriel Magalhaes was fatally stabbed on the evening of March 25 while sitting on a bench.

Magalhaes’ former classmates at Keele Street Public School, who organized the vigil, and other attendees lit candles and laid flowers at the growing memorial outside the subway station.

In an interview with CTV News earlier this week, Magalhaes’ mother, Andrea, described her son as a “good kid” who she misses so much.

She said her son was a double-back-diamond snowboarder who dreamed of climbing Mount Everest and wanted to study astrophysics.

Police have charged 22-year-old Jordan O’Brien-Tobin with first-degree murder in Magalhaes’ death.

Court documents obtained by CTV News reveal that O’Brien-Tobin had been charged in Toronto several times over the past two years. He was also wanted in Newfoundland after breaking a probation order in connection with a number of charges laid in 2020.

