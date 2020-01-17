Cannabis company Canopy Growth delaying launch of infused beverages
Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growth's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Canopy Growth Corp. is delaying the launch of its cannabis-infused drinks. The company says work to scale up to commercial production is not complete and it's delaying its launch date while it completes the final steps. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 17, 2020 9:05AM EST
SMITH FALLS, Ont. - Canopy Growth Corp. is delaying the launch of its cannabis-infused drinks.
The company says work to scale up to commercial production is not complete and it is delaying the launch date while it completes the final steps.
Canopy submitted its final documentation for its beverage facility to Health Canada last June and received its license in late November.
The company had expected to have its beverage products on store shelves in early January. It did not say when it now plans to launch its beverage products.
Canopy says it does not believe the delay will have a material impact on its revenue for its 2020 financial year.
It says it plans to provide an update when it releases its third-quarter results.