

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc. says its manufacturing facility in Vaughan, Ont., has been rated non-compliant by Health Canada.

The company says it was notified by Health Canada on Friday and added that remedial actions were underway.

The decision by the regulator was based on an inspection in July following revelations that Health Canada had found the company's greenhouse in Pelham, Ont., to be non-compliant.

The scandal has led to the ousting of the company's chief executive and the chairman of its board of directors.

The company had already implemented a voluntary hold on the sale and shipment of all cannabis products while Health Canada reviewed its Vaughan manufacturing facility.

It says it continues to work with Health Canada and will provide further details of the hold and other developments as they become available.

(TSX:TRST)