Canopy Growth says Ontario court has approved sale of BioSteel business
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has obtained creditor protection for its BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. and intends to seek permission to sell the company. BioSteel sports drink logo is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, August 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/J.P. Moczulski
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 17, 2023 3:13PM EST
SMITHS FALLS, Ont. - Canopy Growth Corp. says an Ontario court has approved the sale of its BioSteel sports drink business in a pair of deals.
Financial terms of the agreements were not immediately available.
Canopy Growth chief financial officer Judy Hong says the sales process identified two qualified buyers for the BioSteel brand and assets.
Hong added that the anticipated proceeds from the sales are expected to improve Canopy Growth's balance sheet.
The first deal covers the sale of BioSteel Canada to DC Holdings Ltd., while a second agreement includes the sale of the BioSteel Manufacturing business to Gregory Packaging Inc.
Canopy put BioSteel up for sale when the sports drink business was placed under court protection from creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in September.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.