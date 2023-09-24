

The Canadian Press





The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Sawyer Mynio to a three-year, entry level contract.

Vancouver selected the six-foot-one, 173-pound defenceman in the third round, 89th overall, at the 2023 NHL draft.

Mynio had 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) and 40 penalty minutes in 68 games with the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds last season.

The 18-year-old from Kamloops, B.C., added a goal and three assists in the playoffs as the Thunderbirds won the 2023 WHL Championship.

Mynio had nine goals and 33 assists in 115 career WHL games with Seattle.

The Canucks issued a statement saying Mynio has kept busy since then and team staff are looking forward to helping with his future growth.

“Sawyer has gained some valuable experience since we drafted him, taking part in our summer development camp, Penticton Young Stars Tournament and our Training Camp in Victoria.” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement.

“We have liked the way he has looked on the ice and our staff is looking forward to helping him improve his game and skillset in the years to come.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2023.