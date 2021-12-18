

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Crowd limits are back in effect at stadiums, concert halls and other venues in Ontario with a capacity of more than 1,000.

As of first thing this morning, they're limited to a capacity of 50 per cent, in an effort to slow the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford announced the restriction on Wednesday, at the same time that he rolled out an expanded COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign.

Yesterday, he went even further and said restaurants, retailers and other indoor settings would see their capacity limited to 50 per cent as well.

He also reduced the cap on indoor social gatherings from 25 to 10, and the limit on outdoor social gatherings from 100 to 25.

Those measures come into effect first thing tomorrow.

(The Canadian Press)