Ontario restaurants and gyms could be allowed to fully open as early as next week.

CTV News has learned that the Ford government could lift capacity restrictions for restaurants and gyms next Monday. The province is expected to make the announcement Friday when it releases its long-promised plan to exit most COVID-19 mitigation measures.

A spokesperson for Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott told CP24 that on Friday, they will be “releasing Ontario’s plan to safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term.”

CTV News has also learned that Premier Doug Ford met with his cabinet on Thursday to discuss when to drop the mask mandate in public settings.

Multiple sources said the mandate could be removed by spring, while others indicate that the provincial government plans to slowly relax public health measures starting in January.

Sources also said the government is also considering a proof-of-vaccination opt-in option for settings where there are still capacity limits. Places like museums could be allowed to maximize capacity if they require guests to be fully vaccinated.

Ontario’s COVID-19 caseload has been falling for more than a month, prompting increasingly confident calls from Premier Doug Ford, his ministers and several leading public health officials that many existing public health restrictions could be removed soon.

In addition to the removal of capacity limits in restaurants and gyms, an exit from Step 3 could also include an end to the indoor private gathering occupancy limit of 25 and possibly an end to active screening of patrons and workers engaging in various activities.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore previously said he wanted to have transmission data from the Thanksgiving long weekend, which ended ten days ago, before moving forward with any new relaxation of public health measures.

Ontario is now averaging only about 400 cases per day, with hospital occupancy so low that several provincial hospitals are accepting critically ill COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan.

On Oct. 8, the province lifted all capacity limits for indoor professional sporting venues, concert and banquet halls and other venues covered by proof of vaccination policies, but not gyms or restaurants.

Use of enhanced proof of vaccination certificates in the province also takes effect on Friday.

Officials previously suggested to CTV News Toronto they may make proof of vaccination policies voluntary if current case transmission trends continue.

As of Oct. 18, Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table estimated the province’s effective reproduction number as 0.92, meaning 100 new infections would go on to cause 92 secondary infections, meaning transmission is in a state of decline.

Eighty-seven per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and up now have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 73 per cent of the province’s overall population is fully vaccinated.

