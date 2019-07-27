

Chris Fox , CP24.com





Former Liberal MPP David Caplan died following a “tragic fire accident” at his home in North York, his family has confirmed.

A statement issued on behalf of his wife Leigh and sons Benjamin and Jacob, notes that the family is “deeply saddened and shocked” by the death of the former health minister, “who left us much too soon.”

The statement adds that while the family is still shocked by Caplan’s sudden death, they are finding strength in the both “kind words of sympathy” they have received.

Caplan, 54, was first elected to Queen’s Park in 1997 and remained there through 2011, occupying a number of cabinet positions in the governments of former premier Dalton McGuinty.

“As a family, we have been left with a deep chasm in our hearts as we grieve the loss of a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, son, uncle, cousin, and, of course, a committed member of the Don Mills community who fought tirelessly for its residents and for social justice across the province,” the statement reads. “We are both humbled and strengthened by the kind words of sympathy we have received from so many throughout the province and across the political divide. Those words speak to the immense and positive impact David had as a community leader and elected official and to his extraordinary ability to engage with local issues and complex public policy challenges with compassion, pragmatism, creativity and passion.”

Police previously said that emergency crews were dispatched to Caplan’s home in the Lawrence Avenue and Don Valley Parkway area on Wednesday night for a report of a male suffering from burn injuries.

Police said the injuries stemmed from an incident that occurred in the home’s garage.

According to his family, Caplan then passed away on Thursday.

In their statement, the family said that they have been sustained through a difficult time by the love they have received from those who were touched by Caplan’s efforts to “better this community and the province.”

A funeral will be held for Caplan at the Holy Blossom Temple on Bathurst Street near Eglinton Avenue at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

His family says that it is encouraging people to consider supporting Special Olympics Ontario and Habitat for Humanity in lieu of flowers.

“Both organizations were dear to David for their commitment to serving those members of our community who face personal challenges and championing their inclusion in the life of our province,” the statement reads.

The full statement is as follows:

On Thursday July 25, 2019, we lost David Richard Caplan following a tragic fire accident at his home in North York.

We are deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death. He was 54 and left us much too soon.

As a family, we have been left with a deep chasm in our hearts as we grieve the loss of a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, son, uncle, cousin, and, of course, a committed member of the Don Mills community who fought tirelessly for its residents and for social justice across the province.

We are grateful for the many condolences and outpouring of support we have received from David's many friends and colleagues in our local community; federal, provincial and municipal politics; media; and, the many community groups he championed in his role as a school board trustee, Member of Provincial Parliament and Cabinet Minister in the Ontario government.

We are both humbled and strengthened by the kind words of sympathy we have received from so many throughout the province and across the political divide. Those words speak to the immense and positive impact David had as a community leader and elected official and to his extraordinary ability to engage with local issues and complex public policy challenges with compassion, pragmatism, creativity and passion.

In death, as in life, David had a special ability to bring people together to focus on what we have in common rather than what keeps us apart, and we are sustained by the love we are receiving from those who were touched by his efforts to better this community and the province.

While David was a public champion to so many people in this community and across the province, to us he was part of a large, but tightly knit and loving family. We will celebrate his life with family and friends at his funeral, which will be held at Holy Blossom Temple at 1950 Bathurst St. near Eglinton Ave. on Sunday July 28 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please consider supporting Special Olympics Ontario and Habitat for Humanity. Both organizations were dear to David for their commitment to serving those members of our community who face personal challenges and championing their inclusion in the life of our province.