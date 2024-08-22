Car crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga leaves driver dead
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Thursday, August 22, 2024 9:41PM EDT
One person has died in a car crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga, Ontario Provincial Police say.
It happened on the westbound express lanes near Renforth Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Police say one vehicle was involved in the crash, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed the westbound express and collector lanes at Highway 427.