Car crashes into fire hydrant, causing geyser in North York
A car crashed into a fire hydrant in North York this morning resulting in a geyser in the area.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 13, 2020 6:51AM EDT
Police are investigating after a car struck a fire hydrant in North York early this morning.
The collision occurred in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Laureleaf Road.
Police say a vehicle took out a fire hydrant in the area, leading to a geyser.
No arrests have been made, Toronto police say.