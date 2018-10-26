

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was crushed by a car that he was doing some work on in North York.

The accident happened sometime early Friday morning in the garage of a home on Cook Road, which is located in the Village at York University.

Reports from the scene suggest that the man was working under the car in the garage of a home when a jack that was holding it up collapsed.

Paramedics say that the man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.