Car crushes man in garage of North York home
A police cruiser is shown at the scene of a serious accident at a North York home. A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was crushed by a car that he was doing some work on.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 5:48AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 26, 2018 5:53AM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was crushed by a car that he was doing some work on in North York.
The accident happened sometime early Friday morning in the garage of a home on Cook Road, which is located in the Village at York University.
Reports from the scene suggest that the man was working under the car in the garage of a home when a jack that was holding it up collapsed.
Paramedics say that the man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.