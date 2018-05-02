

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





After a brief period of confusion, police have confirmed that a car seen dangling from a bridge near the Don Valley Parkway this morning is part of a movie shoot.

The car was spotted hanging from a rope underneath the Millwood Bridge, south of Don Mills Road, on Wednesday morning.

Initially police said they were not sure why the vehicle was hanging there but said it was rigged in a way that made it look like it was a part of a movie set.

Paramedics were also on scene on Wednesday morning and one right lane of the southbound Don Valley Parkway was blocked due to emergency vehicles in the area.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police confirmed the car was in fact strung up for a movie shoot and while police, firefighters, and paramedics did respond, there is no traffic hazard in the area.