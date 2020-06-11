

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An alleged impaired driver was taken into custody after their vehicle went through a fence and ended up halfway down the Niagara Escarpment in Hamilton.

Police say that the driver was travelling on Mountain Brow Boulevard near Kenilworth Access at around 3 a.m. when they lost control of their vehicle.

Reports from the scene suggest that the vehicle left the roadway, mounted a fence and travelled down the side of the escarpment before eventually coming to a stop.

Police say that the driver was able to get out on their own and was transported to hospital with a head laceration.

Following the incident, firefighters used rope to rappel down the side of the escarpment and secure the vehicle.

Police say that the vehicle will be towed from the scene today.