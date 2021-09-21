

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Police say the condition of a 77-year-old woman is uncertain after she was among nine people hit by a car outside a polling station in a Montreal suburb Monday evening.

Sgt. Veronique Comtois said today the woman's injuries weren't life threatening but due to the victim's age, her situation could deteriorate rapidly if she doesn't respond well to surgeries she may need following the collision.

Nine people were struck by a car outside a federal election polling station in the Montreal suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux Monday evening after the 51-year-old driver allegedly lost control of her vehicle.

Police say five men, three women and a five-year-old child were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say they believe the crash was accidental.

Police released the driver Monday night after she was questioned by investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 21, 2021.