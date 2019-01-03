Car knocks down traffic light in Humberlea
Police say no injuries were reported after a vehicle took down a light standard near Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 5:36AM EST
No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle took out a traffic light in Humberlea early Thursday morning.
The collision occurred in the area of Weston Road and Starview Lane, near Sheppard Avenue.
One right lane on Weston Road remains closed as crews fix the pole.