Car slams into pole on Eastern Avenue, driver in serious condition
A vehicle that slammed into a pole on Eastern Avenue early Saturday morning is shown.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, April 27, 2019 8:59AM EDT
A man is in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after he slammed his vehicle into a pole in the city’s east end early Saturday morning.
It happened in the eastbound lanes of Eastern Avenue at Broadview Avenue at around 3:10 a.m.
Police say that callers reported that the vehicle burst into flames following the crash.
Paramedics initially rushed the driver of the vehicle to hospital in life-threatening condition; however police say his condition has since stabilized.
The intersection of Eastern Avenue and Broadview Avenue is currently closed due to the ongoing police investigation at the scene.