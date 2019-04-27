

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man is in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after he slammed his vehicle into a pole in the city’s east end early Saturday morning.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Eastern Avenue at Broadview Avenue at around 3:10 a.m.

Police say that callers reported that the vehicle burst into flames following the crash.

Paramedics initially rushed the driver of the vehicle to hospital in life-threatening condition; however police say his condition has since stabilized.

The intersection of Eastern Avenue and Broadview Avenue is currently closed due to the ongoing police investigation at the scene.