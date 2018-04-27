

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a 24-year-old man has been taken into custody after a vehicle with stolen plates rammed two cruisers in Mississauga.

The incident happened on Airport Road at around 9 a.m.

Police say that the vehicle was not being pursued at the time.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

The southbound lanes of Airport Road have been closed between Hull and Ripon streets as police investigate at the scene.