Car with stolen plates rams two cruisers on Airport Road: police
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 10:22AM EDT
Police say that a 24-year-old man has been taken into custody after a vehicle with stolen plates rammed two cruisers in Mississauga.
The incident happened on Airport Road at around 9 a.m.
Police say that the vehicle was not being pursued at the time.
No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
The southbound lanes of Airport Road have been closed between Hull and Ripon streets as police investigate at the scene.