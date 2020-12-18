

The Canadian Press





GUELPH, Ont. - A meat-processing plant in Guelph, Ont., is closing for now following a COVID-19 outbreak.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph's public health unit says at least 82 people at the Cargill plant have tested positive.

About 130 workers, both positive cases and close contacts, are self-isolating, say public health authorities.

Cargill says it's encouraging other employees at the 1,000-worker facility to get tested.

Cargill says the temporary shutdown was due to an abundance of caution.

It also says employees will be paid for 36 hours per week, as outlined in its collective agreement.

