

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is facing charges after a cargo van crashed into TTC bus in the city’s Oakwood-Vaughan neighbourhood.

Police say the van crossed the centre line and struck the bus in the area of Oakwood and Clovelly avenues overnight.

Police say the 27-year-old driver of the van, which sustained substantial damage, has been charged with careless driving.

The bus sustained minimal damage and no serious injuries were reported.

The Toronto Police Service’s traffic services unit is investigating.