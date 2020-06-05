

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing a raft of charges after they allegedly robbed 14 stores in the span of nine days last April, sometimes taking personal items and even a car from the people they encountered in each store.

Toronto police say that between April 14 and April 23, 2020, the two suspects entered 14 gas stations or convenience stores across the GTA, armed with a gun and a knife.

In each instance, they pushed their way behind the counter and allegedly took cash, cigarettes and other items.

In several of the encounters the pair allegedly took cellphones and other items from store employees.

And in one instance, the pair allegedly demanded at gun or knifepoint the keys to a victim’s vehicle so that they could get away.

Investigators say the pair used four different stolen cars in the course of the 14 incidents.

On April 23, the first suspect, a teen who cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was taken into custody.

On May 24, the second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Javoi Elwood of no fixed address, was arrested in Thunder Bay.

They were charged with a combined 129 offences including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, robbery with a firearm and wearing a disguise with intent.