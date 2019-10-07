

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Investigators with York Regional Police are looking for two suspects and a stolen car following a carjacking in Vaughan.

Police were called to a residence in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive West and McNaughton Road East in Vaughan shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 4 after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle.

At the residence officers found a 32-year-old man suffering from injuries and he was transported to hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the victim had been trying to sell his vehicle online and was meeting a potential buyer. Two men arrived to the residence. One suspect pulled out a handgun, pointed at the victim, and struck the victim with it.

The men stole his keys, fled the area in the vehicle they stole, and the vehicle they arrived in, police said.

The stolen car is a white 2015 BMW M3 with the licence plate CBN M597.

The first suspect is described as a black male who is approximately five-foot-eight with a slim build and a short beard. He was seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweat pants and is believed to be 25 to 30 years old.

The only description of the second suspect is that he is male.

Police are asking anyone with information about suspects or the stolen vehicle to come forward.