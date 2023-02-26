Carleton University rescinds honorary degree awarded to lawyer Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
The Canadian Press
Carleton University says it has rescinded an honorary degree awarded to lawyer Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond.
A former representative for children and youth in B.C., Turpel-Lafond came under scrutiny after a 2022 CBC investigation cast doubt on her claims of Cree ancestry and several academic accomplishments.
Carleton says the evidence that emerged about disputed claims to Turpel-Lafond's Indigenous identity and academic credentials were deemed to outweigh the accomplishments that originally warranted granting the degree.
The Ottawa-based university granted her an honorary doctor of law degree in 2019.