

The Canadian Press





Carleton University says it has rescinded an honorary degree awarded to lawyer Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond.

A former representative for children and youth in B.C., Turpel-Lafond came under scrutiny after a 2022 CBC investigation cast doubt on her claims of Cree ancestry and several academic accomplishments.

Carleton says the evidence that emerged about disputed claims to Turpel-Lafond's Indigenous identity and academic credentials were deemed to outweigh the accomplishments that originally warranted granting the degree.

The Ottawa-based university granted her an honorary doctor of law degree in 2019.