The husband of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, the bystander killed by a stray bullet in a daytime shooting in Leslieville, is speaking out.

In a written statement issued on Thursday, Adrian Makurat remembered his wife as a “beacon of light” and expressed his “heartfelt gratitude” to the bystanders who attempted to save her life prior to the arrival of paramedics.

The statement comes on the heels of Toronto police announcing their first arrest in the ongoing homicide investigation.

On Friday afternoon, police attended a call for a daytime shooting at around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue. Police say there was a physical altercation between three men, during which two of the men brandished handguns and discharged them at one another.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, was struck by a stray bullet while walking in the area. She was transported to hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Damian Hudson, 32, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Court documents obtained by CTV News show that the accused has a criminal record.

Hudson was charged in 2021 with assault causing bodily harm in and failing to comply with probation order issued in 2019. He was also charged with two counts of assault in March of last year and with failing to comply with the same probation order.

Hudson was due to appear in a Toronto court on Thursday.

Police continue to search for two outstanding suspects, and ask anyone with information to contact investigators.

In a statement to press, Adrian Makurat, Huebner-Makurat's husband, thanked the public for their support.

"On behalf of my family, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the brave and compassionate individuals who, as innocent bystanders, selflessly attempted to save Caroline before the arrival of the first responders," he said.

"Their heroic efforts in such a challenging and distressing situation will forever be remembered and cherished. I also extend my deepest thanks to the first responders and the dedicated members of the Toronto police force, whose swift response and tireless work have led us to this significant announcement.

"Throughout this traumatic period, our focus has been on providing care and support for our young girls. As we navigate the overwhelming range of emotions and try to come to terms with the sudden and shocking turn our lives have taken, we kindly request continued privacy," he continued.

"To all who have shown us compassion and understanding, including the courageous bystanders who extended their care and support, we will forever hold your acts of bravery and humanity in our hearts. Thank you for your love and support."