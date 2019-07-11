Case involving fan who allegedly made obscene gesture about Ayesha Curry put over
TORONTO -- The case of a Toronto Raptors fan accused of making a vulgar comment about the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry on live television has been put over to next month.
Toronto police say 28-year-old Tristan Warkentin of Toronto faces a charge of mischief by interfering with the lawful operation of property.
The incident occurred after Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors on June 2.
Police allege Warkentin referenced Ayesha Curry and used what they call “profane phrases” in an interview with a TV reporter.
Curry, who grew up in Markham, Ont., is an actress, celebrity cook, cookbook author and television personality.
Warkentin did not appear in court Thursday and the case continues Aug. 8