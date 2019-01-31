

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The case of a man accused of killing 10 people while driving a van down a sidewalk in Toronto has been out over for a month.

Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the April 23 incident.

Police allege Minassian drove a van down a busy sidewalk on Yonge Street, striking down pedestrians along the way.

Prosecutors say pre-trial discussions are continuing and the defence says disclosure in the case is still being handed over.

Minassian, 26, did not appear in court Thursday morning.

The case is next in court on Feb. 28. A months-long trial is scheduled for February 2020.