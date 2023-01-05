The case of eight teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man is set to return to a Toronto court today.

Police have said that three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds allegedly swarmed and stabbed a 59-year-old man in the city's downtown core in mid-December.

Today's court hearing is expected to set dates for bail hearings in the case.

The identities of the accused cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

During a brief court appearance last week, a lawyer for one of the girls requested Crown lawyers disclose a video of the alleged attack posted on the popular online video platform TikTok.

Police have said they believe the teens congregated after meeting on social media and are from homes across the Greater Toronto Area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2023.