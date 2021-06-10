Case of man accused in anti-Muslim attack in London adjourned to next week
Mourners place flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and their nine-year-old son in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 10, 2021 5:40AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 10, 2021 11:06AM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- The man accused of deliberately running over and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., has had his case adjourned to next week.
Nathaniel Veltman made a brief virtual appearance in court Thursday to face four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
Veltman says he is still in the process of retaining a lawyer.
Relatives have identified the dead as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal. The couple's son, Fayez, was seriously wounded but is expected to recover.
Police allege the attack was a planned and premeditated act that targeted Muslims.
Veltman is set to return to court on June 14.
The National Council for Canadian Muslims has a petition signed by more than 32,000 people calling for all levels of government to tackle Islamophobia. That echoes a call by the London Muslim Mosque, to which the family belonged.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2021.