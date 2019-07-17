

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says that the case of man who fled the country after reportedly disappearing from the Centre for Addiction Mental Health earlier this month is “very troubling” and has left him with “many questions.”

The man, 47-year-old Zhebin Cong was charged in a fatal stabbing in 2014 but was found not criminally responsible, according to a police source.

He disappeared from the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area on July 3 and boarded an international flight on the same day.

Police have said that they are working with international law enforcement agencies to try and locate him.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Tory expressed dismay “about how this could have happened.”

“I believe everyone involved in this case should be as transparent as possible with the public about this situation as they get answers,” he said. “I'm confident that CAMH and all authorities involved are working to determine exactly what happened, will let us know as much as they can when they find out, and will make any changes necessary to make sure this situation is never repeated."

Cong is described as standing around five-foot-nine and weighing about 200 pounds. He has a heavy build with short black hair and police say he has trouble speaking English.