CAYUGA, ONT. - A man and woman who are facing murder charges in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police constable made a brief appearance in court Tuesday before their case was put over until next month.

Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry, 30, each face a charge of first-degree murder in Const. Greg Pierzchala's death.

Both McKenzie and Stewart-Sperry wore jumpsuits and medical masks as they appeared from correctional facilities by video feed before a Cayuga, Ont., judge Tuesday afternoon, who scheduled their next court date for Feb. 21.

Defence teams say they have received the first pieces of relevant evidence from prosecutors with another wave of disclosures expected in mid-February.

Pierzchala was shot while responding to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., -- which is south of Hamilton -- on Dec. 27 and the 28-year-old later died in hospital.

Police have said Pierzchala was ambushed and had no chance to defend himself.

