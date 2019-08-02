

The Canadian Press





NEWMARKET, Ont. -- The case of a man accused in an alleged quadruple homicide north of Toronto has been put over to next week.

Menhaz Zaman has been in custody ever since York Regional Police discovered the bodies of four people inside a home in Markham, Ont., on Sunday.

The four have been identified as 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 50-year-old Momtaz Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman. Friends have said they are Menhaz Zaman's grandmother, parents and sister.

Zaman, who faces four counts of first-degree murder, appeared in a Newmarket, Ont., courtroom via video on Friday afternoon.

The 23-year-old Markham man, wearing glasses and an orange jumpsuit, said little during the brief hearing.

The case is expected back in court on Aug. 8.