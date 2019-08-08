

The Canadian Press





NEWMARKET, Ont. -- A man accused in a quadruple homicide north of Toronto has had his case put over for two weeks.

Menhaz Zaman was charged with four counts of first-degree murder after police found the bodies of four people in a Markham, Ont., home late last month.

The four have been identified as 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 50-year-old Momtaz Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman.

Friends have said they are Menhaz Zaman's grandmother, parents and sister.

Zaman, 23, appeared briefly via videolink in a Newmarket, Ont., courthouse on Thursday afternoon and asked if he could change lawyers.

His request was granted and the case was put over to Aug. 22.

A joint funeral for the four people found dead was held in east Toronto on Friday.