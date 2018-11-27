

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The case of a 35-year-old mother charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with an incident near Orangeville in February that claimed the life of her three-year-old son has been put over again.

Following an appearance by the accused’s lawyer on Tuesday morning, Michelle Hanson’s case was put over until Dec. 18.

Investigators previously said Hanson and her toddler Kaden Young were driving southbound on 10th Line in Amaranth Township in the early morning hours of Feb. 21 when she allegedly failed to stop at a road closure sign.

Their minivan subsequently went into the Grand River and as the pair tried to escape from the submerged vehicle, police say the child slipped from his mother’s arms and was swept away by a fast-moving current.

After months of searching for the boy’s body, he was found by a fisherman in the river on April 21.

Police previously said that heavy rain and fog made for difficult driving conditions on the night of the incident but in October, Hanson was charged in the fatal crash.

She is facing one count of impaired driving causing death, one count of dangerous driving causing death, and one count of criminal negligence causing death.