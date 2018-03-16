

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The case of a Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his physician wife will be back in court today.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji is scheduled to make a court appearance in North York at 10 a.m.

The body of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji was found stuffed in a suitcase in a wooded area in Kleinburg in December 2016.

Police allege that Fric-Shamji was murdered at her home on either Nov. 30 or Dec. 1.

Shamji was arrested a day after his wife’s body was discovered.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Shamji has been in custody since his arrest. In August, a judge denied him bail.

It is not yet clear if Shamji will appear in person for today’s court date.