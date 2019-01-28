

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The case of seven boys charged in connection with a series of incidents at St. Michael’s College School briefly returned to a Toronto courtroom this morning.

The teens, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were charged after a police investigation into multiple alleged incidents of assault and sexual assault at the all-boys Catholic school last fall.

In total, 37 charges have been laid in the case and the alleged assaults are believed to involve members of the football team.

School officials previously announced that the school would be conducting its own internal investigation and the allegations have also prompted administrators to cancel the upcoming football season.

The case has been put over until Feb. 25.