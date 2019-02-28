Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian due in court today
Alek Minassian is shown appearing in court via video link in this courthouse sketch.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 5:16AM EST
TORONTO -- The case of a man accused killing 10 people by driving a van along a busy sidewalk in Toronto is expected in court today.
Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the attack last April.
Police allege Minassian drove the van down a sidewalk on Yonge Street in the city's north end, mowing down pedestrians.
The 26-year-old has not appeared in court since last May.
In late 2018, Ontario's deputy attorney general granted the prosecution's request to skip a preliminary hearing and go straight to trial.
A months-long trial is slated for February 2020.