Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian due in court today
Alek Minassian is shown appearing in court via video link in this courthouse sketch from a previous appearance. (John Mantha)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 5:52AM EDT
TORONTO - The case of a man accused of killing 10 people by mowing them down while driving a van on a busy sidewalk in north Toronto is due in court today.
Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the attack last year.
Police allege the 26-year-old drove a van down a stretch of Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.
Late last year, Ontario's deputy attorney general granted the prosecution's request to skip a preliminary hearing and proceed directly to trial.
The trial is scheduled for February 2020.
Meantime, the Crown and defence continue their judicial pre-trial discussions in a case that both have described as voluminous.