

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The young offender responsible for the death of a York Regional Police officer almost nine years ago pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday, bringing to a close the nearly-decade-long legal saga.

It was back in June 2011 that Const. Garrett Styles pulled over a van on Highway 48 in East Gwillimbury. The young man at the wheel had taken his parents’ vehicle in order to go out driving with friends, despite the fact he didn’t have a license.

Styles repeatedly asked the 15-year-old to step out of the vehicle before eventually reaching inside to unbuckle the seatbelt.

That’s when the vehicle lurched forward and accelerated, dragging the officer about 300 metres before crashing and landing on top of him.

Styles radioed for help and was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries.

The teen, referred to only as SK because he was a minor at the time, was left a quadriplegic.

SK was convicted of first-degree murder back in 2015 and sentenced to a nine-year conditional supervision order. At the heart of his trial was the question of whether he hit the accelerator on purpose.

However SK appealed the decision and in October 2019 – more than four years after the first trial – the Court of Appeal for Ontario overturned the conviction and sentence and ordered a new trial.

“After a number of judicial pretrial meetings, both the Crown and SK agreed on the terms of today’s guilty plea to Manslaughter and resulting sentencing conditions,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said a in a news release.

“The Court of Appeal indicated this case had significant challenges, including the fact the accused was a youth at the time and that he suffered permanent, life-altering injuries. In ordering the new trial, the Court of Appeal indicated that SK’s age and level of maturity were relevant to the issue of whether or not he knew Constable Styles’ death was a likely outcome of his actions.”

Jolliffe also said that Styles’ family “felt very strongly” that they could not endure a second trial.

Following his guilty plea Monday, SK was sentenced to two years’ probation, with several conditions placed on his operation of a motor vehicle.

“While this result is not what many of us were hoping for, after eight grueling years navigating the criminal justice system and consulting closely with the Crown, this outcome seemed to best serve all involved,” Jolliffe said.

Styles had been on the force for seven years and had recently passed an exam to become a sergeant. He was also married and had two small children.

Jolliffe said the force will continue to support Styles’ family and friends.