

The Canadian Press





ORILLIA, Ont. - A popular casino north of Toronto says it has reopened after being evacuated due to a threat.

Casino Rama says the anonymous threat was called into the Ontario Provincial Police on Wednesday afternoon.

The property was temporarily closed to patrons and staff.

1/2 Casino Rama Resort is open for business again. We look forward to welcoming our customers back tonight and want to reassure them there is no threat. — Casino Rama Resort (@CasinoRamaLive) February 26, 2020

Casino Rama says there was nothing to the threat and thanked police for their efforts and support.

Neither the casino nor police provided details about the threat.

The casino says its top priority is the safety of its customers and employees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2020.