A man in his 60s is dead and three other people have been seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Monday morning.

It happened near Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Police say that two vehicles were headed in opposition directions along Lawrence Avenue West when they came into contact in the intersection.

One of the vehicles lost control and ended up in a field north of Lawrence Avenue as a result.

Police say that the other vehicle sustained “catastrophic damage.” Its driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three occupants in the other vehicle, including its 19-year-old driver, were all taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a cyclist was hit by debris from the collision but did not require medical treatment, police say.

The cause of the collision remains unknown.

“We are looking at every possible avenue at this point and investigators have not come to any conclusions because we are in the infancy of the investigation. However, I can tell you that we are looking at weather as a factor as well as speed,” Duty Insp. Mike Hayles told reporters at the scene.

The intersection wass closed for hours as police conducted a full forensic investigation at the scene but reopened just before 5 p.m.

Hayles said that officers remain on sscene and will be canvassing in the surrounding neighbourhood for witnesses and video footage as they try to piece together what happened.

“Looking at the wreckage from the collision it looks like the collision was quite catastrophic,” he said.