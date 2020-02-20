Catholic, French teachers resume talks with Ontario government as strike looms
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario President Sam Hammond said he is trying to put pressure on the government to return to the bargaining table. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 5:52AM EST
TORONTO - Bargaining is set to resume today between the Ontario government and two teachers' unions, just one day before a planned joint strike by all four major teacher groups in the province.
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, or OECTA, the French public teachers' union and the unions representing elementary and secondary school teachers are planning a provincewide strike tomorrow.
OECTA is also planning rotating, one-day strikes starting next week if they can't make progress toward a new agreement.
Today marks the third day of talks for OECTA since negotiations broke down in early January, while the French teachers' union has had sporadic bargaining dates over the past few months.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce has expressed frustration with the strikes, which he says have adverse impacts on kids and their families.
He's signalled flexibility on class sizes, one of the most contentious issues in the ongoing negotiations, but the government hasn't budged on compensation for teachers.