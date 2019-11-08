

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A teacher at an Etobicoke Catholic high school has been charged in connection with the sexual exploitation involving of a female student.

Toronto police allege that a teacher sexually exploited a then 16-year-old student at Father John Redmond Catholic Secondary School between February 2013 to September 2014.

As a result, police have arrested Andrew Lee, 42, of Hamilton on Friday.

Lee has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police said the suspect has been a teacher with the Toronto Catholic District School Board since 2007.

Lee worked at St. Basil-the-Great College Schoolk from 2007 to 2008 before transferring to Father John Redmond Catholic Secondary School, where he taught from 2008 to 2019.

"These allegations are troubling," Shazia Vlahos, chief of communications for the TCDSB said in a statement.

Vlahos said Lee has not been working in any of their schools since the allegation was brought to the board.

Staff, students, and parents, have been notified about the the matter, she said.

"We understand that some students and staff may require additional support and have a team of professionals, including social workers, a mental health psychologist, key members from the Catholic Teachers Centre, available to provide assistance as needed."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.