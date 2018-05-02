

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have not yet said what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Milton overnight.

The fire broke out shortly before 3 a.m. at a home on Kincardine Terrace.

Residents of the house were home at the time and were able to safely evacuate.

One other home was evacuated as a precaution but those residents have been allowed back inside.

No one was injured in the fire, Halton Regional Police confirm.

Police say the fire is now out and crews are still on scene monitoring hot spots.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.