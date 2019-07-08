

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The cause of a Rogers Wireless service outage that began Sunday remains unclear but the company says “a very limited number” of customers are still experiencing intermittent interruptions to voice calls.

Other carriers also experienced some disruptions that began about the same time but Telus and Bell say their issues have been resolved.

Telus says its customers began reporting an inability to receive or place voice calls with Freedom Mobile or Rogers customers starting about 2 p.m. Sunday. It says those problems were resolved about 1 a.m. Monday.

Bell Canada says its customers began experiencing problems Sunday afternoon as a result of problems with other carriers, which weren't identified, but the service issues were resolved around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Freedom Mobile hadn't provided a media update as of noon Eastern Time but its @freedomsupport Twitter feed said customers may still experience temporary issues with some voice services.

