Celery spills onto Highway 400 after truck rolls over: OPP
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2023 11:38AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 3, 2023 11:54AM EDT
If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.
Ontario Provincial Police said a commercial motor vehicle rolled over on the 400-series highway just south of Hwy. 9, near Aurora, Ont.
Officers said traffic is currently being re-routed to Hwy. 9 as clean-up continues.
No injuries have been reported.
Drivers can expect the highway to be closed for several hours.