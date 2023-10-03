If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.

Ontario Provincial Police said a commercial motor vehicle rolled over on the 400-series highway just south of Hwy. 9, near Aurora, Ont.

Officers said traffic is currently being re-routed to Hwy. 9 as clean-up continues.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers can expect the highway to be closed for several hours.