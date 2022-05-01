Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell and other dignitaries attended a ceremony to honour fallen Ontario police officers in person for the first time since 2019 Sunday.

The 23rd annual Ceremony Of Remembrance was organized by the Ontario Police Memorial Foundation and took place at Queen’s Park.

Three names of officers who recently died were added to the Ontario Police Memorial this year, including Toronto police officer Constable Jeffrey Northrup, who was fatally struck by a vehicle while responding to a robbery call at an underground parking lot at Toronto City Hall last year.

The two other names added are OPP Constable Marc Hovingh of the Manitoulin Detachment and Constable Joan Theresa VanBreda of Niagara Regional Police. Both died in the line of duty in 2020.

Three other names are also being added following historical research: Guelph Police Constable John Teevens, who died in 1945; Brantford Police Constable John Hickey, who died in 1897; and Brockville Police Constable Alexander Wright, who died in 1895.

The last in-person ceremony took place in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of road closures are in effect around Queen’s Park in order to accommodate the ceremony.