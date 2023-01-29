

The Canadian Press





A ceremony will be held this evening to mark the sixth anniversary of Quebec City's deadly mosque shooting.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, several senior federal cabinet ministers and Quebec Premier François Legault are among those expected to attend.

For the first time, the ceremony is being held inside the mosque's prayer room, the very place where the rampage took place.

Six Muslim men were murdered in the Quebec City Islamic cultural centre by a lone gunman shortly after evening prayers on Jan. 29, 2017.

The gunman pleaded guilty and was originally sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 40 years, but saw that window reduced to 25 years after a 2022 Supreme Court ruling.

Today is the second National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action against Islamophobia.

The Quebec City victims were Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzeddine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti.